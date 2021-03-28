Two Greater Noida authority officials among four arrested for cattle deaths

Noida: The Ecotech 3 police arrested four persons, including two officials of the Greater Noida authority, on Saturday in connection with the deaths of cattle at Kanha Gaushala in Jalpura.

The issue had come to fore on March 25 after a video of starving or dead cattle went viral on social media. Several animal rights activists rushed to the shelter with fodder and medical aid. Activists alleged that the officials arranged food and medicines only after “being exposed”.

Activists who had visited the cow shelter — which is run by the Greater Noida authority — had alleged that starvation and absence of proper medical facilities were the main reasons behind the deaths. They had also alleged that at least 20 bovines died between March 24 and 25, and that dozens had died earlier and were buried in a nearby field. However, authority officials claimed that only six bovines had died due to injuries, or due to polythene consumption.

The animals were buried without an autopsy as the deaths were not suspicious, the authority officials had said.

Following the circulation of the video, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had acknowledged the matter.

Based on a complaint filed by Shiv Prakash Shukla, officer on special duty of the authority, a case was registered at the Ecotech 3 police station against a private supervisor and compounder of the shelter. The authority also named a vet and an engineer, in-charge of the shelter, of the authority in the case filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 201, 409, 429, 34 and 120B, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The arrested persons were identified as Sheetal Prakash Tiwari, supervisor, Satendra Kumar, compounder, Dr. Prem chand, vet, and Ramesh Chandra, engineer.

“We have taken necessary action, and all suspects named in the case have been apprehended,” said Bhubnesh Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Ecotech 3 police station.

Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said, “We have removed the contractors in question, and they won’t be taking care of the bovine shelter now. We have formed a committee to probe the matter and directed the staff to improve the condition of the shelter at the earliest.”