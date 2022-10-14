Home / Cities / Noida News / Two held for assaulting man in Greater Noida (West)

Two held for assaulting man in Greater Noida (West)

noida news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:37 AM IST

Police received information about the incident at 7.30pm following which a team from Bisrakh police station was dispatched to the site

The two suspects, a plumber and an electrician hired by the maintenance firm of the society, were arrested by police after a case was registered against them based on a complaint filed by the victim. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent

A 59-year-old resident of a high-rise in Greater Noida (West) was allegedly thrashed by two staffers of the society on Wednesday night, officials said. The two suspects, a plumber and an electrician hired by the maintenance firm of the society, were arrested by police after a case was registered against them based on a complaint filed by the victim.

According to SM Khan, additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), the incident took place around 7 pm on Wednesday. “The victim, Pratap Singh, informed the maintenance office that the overhead water tank of the society was leaking and needs to be closed manually. The plumber Gaurav and electrician Jatin were present at the office at the time. They got into an argument with Singh which turned violent and Singh was allegedly beaten with sticks by the suspects,” he said.

Khan added that police received information about the incident at 7.30pm following which a team from Bisrakh police station was dispatched to the site. “The cops took the victim to a hospital for treatment after reaching the society. He sustained injuries on his head and back.

A non-cognizable report under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two suspects on the basis of a complaint given by Singh. Jatin and Gaurav were picked up by the police from the society and arrested,” Khan said. They were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody, he added.

