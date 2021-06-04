Two held for attempting to break ATM machine in Noida

Noida: Two men were nabbed by the Noida police late Wednesday for allegedly attempting to steal an ATM machine located in Chhajarsi.

The suspects were identified as Shahnawaz and Haider Ali, both Chhajarsi residents. According to the police, they had allegedly attempted to break and steal an ATM machine from a kiosk around 2am on June 2.

“The bank had received an alert and information was shared with us, following which teams were dispatched to the kiosk. The suspects had managed to flee but the machine had been severely damaged,” said Vivek Triwedi, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

He said that a case was registered under sections 379, 511 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We obtained CCTV footage of the incident and were able to track the suspects. We had a tip-off about their movement in the area following which check posts were set up,” said the SHO.

The duo, travelling on a motorcycle from the Char Murti crossing, was stopped near Parthala Chowk. Officers said they allegedly tried to fire at the police team and Shahnawaz was injured in the retaliatory firing. He was taken to a nearby hospital while Ali was taken into police custody.

Police said Shahnawaz has gone to jail from Delhi in connection with a murder case and has also been booked in a robbery case at the Sector 39 station, previously. Police recovered two countrymade pistols, tools used to break the machine and a motorcycle.