Two held for fight at Dankaur fair after video goes viral
The police intervened to stop the altercation and resorted to a lathi-charge to control the situation.
Two men were taken into custody for allegedly causing a disturbance and creating a ruckus at the Guru Dronacharya Mela in Dankaur, police said on Saturday. The incident on August 28 led to panic among the public, particularly women and children, though no stampede was reported. The altercation only came to light when a video of the fight went viral on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
The video, seen by Hindustan Times, purportedly shows Manish, 25, and Hrithik, 26, fighting inside the fairground. The police intervened to stop the altercation and resorted to a lathi-charge to control the situation. The annual fair is held at the Guru Dronacharya temple in Dankaur.
“The two youths were disrupting the decorum of the fair, and women and children were feeling afraid of them. They did not listen even after being explained by the police force present. Both of them are residents of Dankaur, and a case has been registered against them,” said additional commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar.
Police confirmed that a case was registered against the two men, and they were apprehended following the disturbance.
