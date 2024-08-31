 Two held for fight at Dankaur fair after video goes viral - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two held for fight at Dankaur fair after video goes viral

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Aug 31, 2024 11:42 PM IST

The police intervened to stop the altercation and resorted to a lathi-charge to control the situation.

Two men were taken into custody for allegedly causing a disturbance and creating a ruckus at the Guru Dronacharya Mela in Dankaur, police said on Saturday. The incident on August 28 led to panic among the public, particularly women and children, though no stampede was reported. The altercation only came to light when a video of the fight went viral on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police confirmed that a case was registered against the two men, and they were apprehended following the disturbance. (Representative image)
Police confirmed that a case was registered against the two men, and they were apprehended following the disturbance. (Representative image)

The video, seen by Hindustan Times, purportedly shows Manish, 25, and Hrithik, 26, fighting inside the fairground. The police intervened to stop the altercation and resorted to a lathi-charge to control the situation. The annual fair is held at the Guru Dronacharya temple in Dankaur.

“The two youths were disrupting the decorum of the fair, and women and children were feeling afraid of them. They did not listen even after being explained by the police force present. Both of them are residents of Dankaur, and a case has been registered against them,” said additional commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar.

Police confirmed that a case was registered against the two men, and they were apprehended following the disturbance.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Two held for fight at Dankaur fair after video goes viral
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On