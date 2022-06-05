Two held for looting collection agents at gunpoint in Jewar

Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested two suspects on Friday night for allegedly looting ₹3.42 lakh from cash collection agents in Jewar area of Greater Noida.

According to Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Greater Noida, the incident took place when Amit Lodhi and his colleague Amit Verma, both cash collection agents of Garg Paints Traders in Sikandrabad, were driving back to work on May 26.

“The two were driving back to Sikandrabad on a Hyundai Santro, after collecting cash from two-three different places. They were intercepted by three miscreants on a bike between Dayanatpur and Nagal Hukum Singh Road,” DCP Katyayan said.

One of the three suspects was wearing a mask, another had a helmet on, while the third was unmasked. “The men told me that I caused an accident earlier. They took my car keys, and looted the bag containing cash at gunpoint,” Lodhi stated in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, the unidentified suspects were booked under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police formed three teams, including a zonal team, to nab the accused.

“We received a tip-off on Friday night about the movement of the accused in Jewar. Following this, a team of Jewar police set up routine checking. Two of the miscreants were travelling on a bike and were apprehended during checking. We recovered the bag with ₹2.13 lakh from their possession,” DCP Katyayan said.

The two suspects, identified as Tinku Jogi and Bunty are from Faridabad.

“Bunty handed over his weapon along with two cartridges to the police. But Tinku tried to flee the spot and fired on the police team. Police fired in retaliation, injuring him. The two were nabbed after a brief encounter, “ said Anjani Kumar Singh, in charge, Jewar police station.

DCP Katyayan has announced a reward of ₹25,000 for the team which solved the case. Police said that a search operation is underway to nab the third suspect.