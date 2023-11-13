Two hit-and-run incidents in Greater Noida on Diwali night caught on camera; girl, 8, among three in ICU

As many as four persons were injured in two hit-and-run incidents in Greater Noida during Diwali celebrations on Sunday night. Videos of both incidents have gone viral on social media. The first incident took place outside a residential society in Sector-119 around 11pm when a speeding Maruti Swift car rammed into three persons, including an eight-year-old girl, who were celebrating the festival.

The first incident took place outside Eldeco Aamantran in Sector 119, around 11pm on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My daughter, friend and his father-in-law were hit by a red Swift car around 10:54pm at Eldeco Aamantran in Sector 119, Noida. All three have been admitted to ICU at the Kailash Hospital in Noida and their conditions are critical," Kamesh Khatana, the father of the girl, told HT Digital on phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khatana added that the number of the car could not be identified as it was at a high speed of around 100 kmph.

Earlier, taking to social media X, Khatana claimed, “I am the plaintiff, no one has contacted me. How can the police sit so quietly after such a disgusting incident, we are in Sector 71 Kailash Hospital.”

In a police statement, additional deputy commissioner of police Shakti Mohan Avasthy said soon after receiving the information about the hit-and-run incident, police personnel reached the spot and took the three injured persons to Kailash Hospital for treatment. All three of them are out of danger.

“An FIR has been registered in the case. We have formed four teams to arrest the accused,” Avasthy said in a video statement posted by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second incident, a security guard of a residential society reportedly received minor injuries after being hit by a speeding car in Greater Noida West. A video of the incident also went viral on social media. The driver of the SUV was reportedly in an inebriated state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the SUV can be seen zigzagging through a street before almost ramming into the security guard. In the video, the guard jumps up and escapes a major accident. Despite hitting the man, the driver did not stop the vehicle and sped away from the several.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON