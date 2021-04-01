Two injured in scuffle over rent payment in Noida market, three detained

Noida: Two shopkeepers were injured on Wednesday evening in a scuffle over payment of rent at a market in Sector 12, police said. Three people were detained by police on Thursday in connection with the case.

The injured were identified as Sanjay Kumar and Vishnu, shopkeepers renting grocery stores at Shiv Om market.

A senior police official said that the issue has been going on for about seven years and the matter is in court. “A few years ago, the shopkeepers came to know that the market was constructed illegally, following which the tenants are paying the rent directly to the government authorities. Of late, the landlord started asking for the rent,” said the official.

A scuffle had also broken out in the area on March 22 and a total of 23 people had been detained by police for disrupting public order as a preventive measure, the official said, seeking anonymity.

“The matter escalated and there was a fight yesterday evening in which two of the shopkeepers sustained injuries. They alleged that they were assaulted for money by the landlord and his accomplices,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1.

After the incident, a case was registered against five named suspects under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 24 police station. In the complaint, the shopkeepers alleged that they were attacked despite telling the men asking for rent that the matter is sub judice.

Police detained three of the suspects for questioning while efforts are on to nab the others involved in the violence, Verma said, adding that a probe in the matter is underway.