Two killed as van overturns, goes up in flames on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
A man and a woman died and four people were injured when a van overturned and caught fire on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Masuri on Wednesday, police said, adding that according to their preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid ramming a scooty.
According to the police, the incident took place near Noorpur under the jurisdiction of the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad. “There were six people travelling in the van, which was headed towards Delhi. They were scheduled to take a train to Nagpur. Prima facie, it appears that the driver tried to avoid ramming a scooty and lost control of the vehicle. It skidded and overturned, and its CNG cylinder caught fire. Two of the passengers were charred to death and three others were severely injured. The sixth person survived with minor injuries,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (SP rural).
“When the accident took place, local commuters rushed to help. In the meantime, the highway patrol and police vans arrived and doused the fire with the help of the fire department. Three of the severely injured persons were admitted to a private hospital where they are stated to be stable,” he said.
Police said all the passengers are related to each other and are residents of Haridwar, Uttarakhand. They identified the deceased persons as Savita Prasad, 22, and Chandra Prakash, 35. The three severely injured passengers were identified as Anuj Kumar, 22, Nisha Singh, 17, and Avdhesh Prasad, 30. The sixth person’s identity was withheld.
Police said they are trying to ascertain the exact reason for the accident by speaking with the injured persons and checking the footage of the CCTV cameras in the area. There is also no information so far regarding the scooty and its rider.
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway is a 32km-long, six-lane access-controlled project that links Dasna in Ghaziabad to the Kashi toll plaza in Meerut.
The National Highways Authority of India has disallowed the plying of two-wheelers on the expressway, but the rules are largely flouted.
“The traffic police conduct routine drives and checks to prevent two-wheelers from entering the expressway. However, some two-wheeler drivers enter the lanes. Apart from police enforcement alone, toll plaza officials should also stop such vehicles from entering the expressway,” a police officer said.
-
Youth found murdered in Pratapgarh
The body of a 25-year-old youth with deep injury marks was found in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday morning. Salman Khan, had left home on Tuesday evening to attend a function at Veerapur. His kin launched a search when he did not return till late in the night. His kin also reached the spot and identified the body.
-
Process begins for recruitment of 917 asst profs in 321 govt-aided degree colleges
Process to kick-start new recruitment drive for assistant professors in 321 government-aided degree colleges of the state has begun in earnest. The Directorate of Higher Education, UP has sent a notification of 917 posts of assistant professors of 37 subjects lying vacant in these institutions to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission. If all goes as per plan, online applications could be invited in July.
-
12 teachers injured in car-trax collision in Fazilka
Twelve teachers were injured, including four critically, after a vehicle in which they were travelling in collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Fazilka district on Wednesday. As per information, 12 government teachers belonging to different areas of the district but posted at various places in Taran Taran were returning back to their homes in a tempo trax. Eight teachers with minor injuries have been admitted to local civil hospital.
-
Haalchal Dasta to be now known as Jan Samvad Dasta
The name of the initiative Haalchal Dasta, started by SSP Ajay Kumar, has now been changed to Jan Samvad Dasta as it gains much popularity among people from all walks of life and is getting massive response. Established by SSP Ajay Kumar, the Haalchal Dasta also proved helpful in ensuring peaceful polls.
-
Housing prices spike in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR tops list
Delhi and the National Capital Region saw the highest year-on-year surge in housing prices among eight Indian metro cities in 2021-22, as prices in Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region largely remained stable, showed a report released by industry body Credai on Tuesday. According to the study, average housing prices across the country rose 4%, while the number in Delhi-NCR was nearly triple, at 11.3%. Prices in Bengaluru and MMR increased only 1%.
