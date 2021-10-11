Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two men involved in several cases of burglary arrested in Noida
noida news

Two men involved in several cases of burglary arrested in Noida

Police recovered ₹12.5 lakh in cash, one gold chain, two rings, two earrings, and two knives, among others, from their possession
Representational image (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 10:48 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Police on Monday arrested two persons involved in several cases of theft and burglary in Noida. The suspects were identified as Siddhartha Malhotra, 31, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Yogesh Kumar, 29, of Shahdara in Delhi.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that police received information about the movement of suspects in a car at 2am in Noida’s Sector 25. “A police team stopped them for checking and recovered 12.5 lakh in cash, one gold chain, two rings, two earrings, and two knives, among others, from their possession,” he said.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to conduct recce in different sectors and identify the houses and flats which were closed for some days. “They also sometimes rang the bells of random houses. If they did not get any reply from inside, they committed burglary,” he said.

The additional DCP said that the two suspects were wanted in six cases in Noida and 16 cases in Delhi. A case was registered against the suspects under Section 380 (burglary) of IPC on August 23, 2021 at Sector 20 police station. The complainant, Vaibhav Verma, said that he had gone to Greater Noida at his relative’s place a day earlier.



“I returned on August 22 and found that the house was burgled. The suspects had fled with gold jewellery worth 1.5 lakh,” he said.

Police said suspect Malhotra completed a diploma course in animation. “The suspects were conducting thefts and burglaries to lead a lavish lifestyle. The duo was produced in court that sent them to judicial custody,” said a police officer.

