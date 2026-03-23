Two more arrested, minor detained for espionage linked to Pakistan-based number

Ghaziabad: Days after 15 people were arrested for leaking sensitive information about security offices to a foreign mobile number registered with the country code of Pakistan, two more including a woman, were arrested and a minor was detained on Sunday. Officials said they were also booked under sections of the BNS and the Official Secrets Act. The DCP said, “During the investigation, Naushad revealed that he was adding people dealing with financial crisis for espionage through social media platforms. Similarly, Meera, who was earlier booked by Delhi Police for smuggling firearms, was adding women into the crime.” (HT Photo)

On March 14, six people were arrested for sharing sensitive information about security offices, investigative agencies, and other public places like railway stations to a foreign number registered with the country code of Pakistan. The suspects also installed solar-powered CCTV cameras outside Delhi’s Cantt Railway Station and Sonepat Railway Station in Haryana.

“They used to receive directions through that particular number and were paid in exchange. Prima facie, it was revealed that they were paid ₹5,000 or more for each task. Photos of multiple locations in Delhi NCR were found in the chat, although some of them had been deleted,” police said.

“In line with the previous arrests, on Sunday we have arrested two more — Naushad Ali, 20, who hails from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and is a resident of Haryana, and Meera, 28, a resident of Mathura — and detained a 15-year-old boy from Ghaziabad,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad (city), adding that they shared photos of more than 50 locations in Delhi NCR and installed cameras at two places in Delhi and Haryana.

The DCP said, “During the investigation, Naushad revealed that he was adding people dealing with financial crisis for espionage through social media platforms. Similarly, Meera, who was earlier booked by Delhi Police for smuggling firearms, was adding women into the crime.”

Police said a case has been registered under Section 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, along with Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act at Kausambhi Police Station, and further investigation is underway.