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Two more held for ‘instigating Noida workers’ protests’: Police

Two more suspects linked to the violent Noida workers' protest on April 13 have been arrested, raising the total to five amid ongoing investigations.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 05:52 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Noida: Two more suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in instigating the Noida workers’ protest that had turned violent on April 13, police said on Monday, adding that three cases were registered against them at the Phase 2 police station.

By Monday evening, police have arrested five suspects in total for their alleged involvement. Two were arrested on the night of April 11, one on April 18, and the two latest on April 19. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The suspects have been identified as a resident of north Delhi, and a resident of Lucknow,” said Noida police in a statement, adding that “their involvement was in instigating Noida workers’ protest.”

“The suspect from north Delhi was in constant touch with the suspect from Lucknow, who was arrested from a railway station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday around 1.30 pm. On Sunday, they were called for questioning at the Phase 2 police station and taken into custody.”

Police said they were produced before a court and sent to jail.

“We will also apply for police remand for their interrogation,” said Rajeev Narayan Mishra, additional commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar.

By Monday evening, police have arrested five suspects in total for their alleged involvement. Two were arrested on the night of April 11, one on April 18, and the two latest on April 19.

“The blaze spread to vehicles parked outside, destroying six cars, three motorcycles, and three scooters. In addition, at least 36 other vehicles were damaged by stone pelting, leaving windows shattered and bodies dented,” the complaint added.

The factory workers’ protest began on April 10 in the Phase 2 area after the Haryana government increased the salaries of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers by 35 per cent. For three days, from April 10 to 12, the protest remained on a low scale, but on April 13, it suddenly turned violent, during which more than 100 factories were vandalised and vehicles were torched across the district.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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