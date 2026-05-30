Two new helipads planned in Ghaziabad, PWD forwards proposal

Ghaziabad: The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed the construction of two new helipads in Ghaziabad district, officials said on Friday, adding that the proposal has been sent to the state government.

PWD officials told HT on Friday that they have identified two locations—at Bhojpur and Loni—for the development of the helipads (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

PWD officials told HT on Friday that they have identified two locations—at Bhojpur and Loni—for the development of the helipads which will facilitate the landing and take-off of helicopters of ministers, politicians, and private individuals.

“We have identified the locations, and a proposal of over ₹1 crore has been prepared and sent to state officials for final approval. It is likely that the project will be approved soon, and the work will start soon after. Once approved, the construction of the helipads will be complete in 15 to 30 days. The identified lands belongs to the state government,” Ram Raja, executive engineer of PWD, told HT.

According to officials, earlier when ministers or politicians used to arrive, the department had to prepare temporary helipads. A month ago, the department had to prepare a temporary helipad when deputy chief Minister Brijesh Pathak arrived for an event in Loni.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The two new helipads located in the rural belts will cover similar western Uttar Pradesh areas and will also be used during election campaigns such as the upcoming assembly elections in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two new helipads located in the rural belts will cover similar western Uttar Pradesh areas and will also be used during election campaigns such as the upcoming assembly elections in 2027. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Ghaziabad district already has a helipad at the Harsaon police lines. These two new helipads will be permanent and facilitate smooth movement. A boundary wall and an approach road will also be constructed as part of the project. These helipads can also be used by private individuals upon payment of charges fixed by the government,” Raja added.

“There are hardly any private individuals in Ghaziabad who have helicopters or use such facilities. The new helipads will primarily be used by politicians during their visits and also in election campaigns for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections,” said Vikrant Sharma, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.