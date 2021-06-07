Two persons arrested for carrying about 50 liquor bottles in luxury car

Greater Noida: Two persons were arrested on Saturday night for illegally transporting 47 bottles of liquor, which was for sale in Delhi only, in a luxury car in Greater Noida, police said.

The suspects were identified as Pravesh Kumar (30), a resident of Parthla village in Noida and Naman Mishra, a resident of Supertech Eco Village 1, Greater Noida West. The duo was arrested from Badalpur, police said.

Vivek Kumar, sub-inspector at Badalpur police station, said that police received a call that a luxury car had hit an auto-rickshaw near the railway crossing in Badalpur. “When a police team reached the spot, it found that two persons in the luxury car were demanding the auto driver to pay for the damage,” he said.

Police said that it appeared both the car occupants were under influence of alcohol. “The auto driver claimed that the car had hit his auto and he was not at fault. Following this, the police team checked the car and found 47 liquor bottles inside the vehicle,” the sub-inspector said.

During questioning, the suspects said that they had bought the liquor from Delhi, police said.

A case was registered against the duo under sections 60 and 63 of the Excise Act. The suspects were produced in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody, police said.