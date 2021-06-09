Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Two persons arrested for dowry death
noida news

Two persons arrested for dowry death

Greater Noida: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a dowry death case, in which a 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws more than six weeks ago in Greater Noida’s Surajpur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:41 PM IST
HT Image

Greater Noida: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a dowry death case, in which a 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws more than six weeks ago in Greater Noida’s Surajpur.

The suspects -- Anande, 50, and Manjesh, 25 -- are father-in-law and brother-in-law of the victim, Dolly. They were arrested from Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh by a team of the Gautam Budh Nagar police, officials said. The victim was also a native of Hardoi, the officials said, adding that her husband, Brajesh, was already arrested on April 28, four days after the incident took place.

In the police complaint, Dolly’s mother Rajwati, 45, had said that her daughter had an arranged marriage with Brajesh in 2015. “Soon after the marriage, her in-laws started demanding dowry. They harassed my daughter for not meeting the dowry demands,” she said.

Rajwati said that the two families had held a meeting and sorted out the issue one year ago. “Dolly and her in-laws then shifted to Surajpur in Greater Noida. However, on April 24, Dolly’s neighbour called us over phone and said that she was dead,” she said.

According to police, the victim’s kin visited Greater Noida and found that Dolly was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws. Rajwati then filed a case against Dolly’s husband Brajesh, father-in-law Anande, brother-in-law Manjesh and mother-in-law Suman. All the suspects had fled the spot after the incident, said police.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said that a case was registered against the suspects under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code, and under sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“On Wednesday, the police team arrested Anande and Manjesh from their Hardoi residence. However, the victim’s mother-in-law is still on the run,” he said.

The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP