Two persons arrested for dowry death

Greater Noida: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a dowry death case, in which a 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws more than six weeks ago in Greater Noida’s Surajpur.

The suspects -- Anande, 50, and Manjesh, 25 -- are father-in-law and brother-in-law of the victim, Dolly. They were arrested from Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh by a team of the Gautam Budh Nagar police, officials said. The victim was also a native of Hardoi, the officials said, adding that her husband, Brajesh, was already arrested on April 28, four days after the incident took place.

In the police complaint, Dolly’s mother Rajwati, 45, had said that her daughter had an arranged marriage with Brajesh in 2015. “Soon after the marriage, her in-laws started demanding dowry. They harassed my daughter for not meeting the dowry demands,” she said.

Rajwati said that the two families had held a meeting and sorted out the issue one year ago. “Dolly and her in-laws then shifted to Surajpur in Greater Noida. However, on April 24, Dolly’s neighbour called us over phone and said that she was dead,” she said.

According to police, the victim’s kin visited Greater Noida and found that Dolly was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws. Rajwati then filed a case against Dolly’s husband Brajesh, father-in-law Anande, brother-in-law Manjesh and mother-in-law Suman. All the suspects had fled the spot after the incident, said police.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said that a case was registered against the suspects under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code, and under sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“On Wednesday, the police team arrested Anande and Manjesh from their Hardoi residence. However, the victim’s mother-in-law is still on the run,” he said.

The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.