Home / Cities / Noida News / Two persons arrested for sexual harassment in Greater Noida
noida news

Two persons arrested for sexual harassment in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two persons were arrested on Friday for sexually harassing a 22-year-old woman in Rabupura
Representational image (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:26 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Greater Noida: Two persons were arrested on Friday for sexually harassing a 22-year-old woman in Rabupura. The victim lives with her parents in a village that falls under the Rabupura police station limits.

The woman’s father filed a complaint on Thursday. “A few days ago, two local youths – Naveen, 23, and Arun, 24, intercepted my daughter and forcibly hugged her at an isolated place. They also captured the incident in their mobile phones. The two suspects started pressurising her to make a physical relation or they will post those photos on social media,” he said.

The complainant said that the victim started living depressed recently. “Later, I came to know that the suspects have started blackmailing her. They were demanding 25,000 to delete the photos or they will post them on social media,” he said.

Dinesh Singh, SHO of Rapupura police station, said that a case was registered against the two suspects under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. “The woman recently got engaged with a person. These two suspects started harassing and blackmailing her. A police team visited their houses and arrested the two suspects. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody,” he said.

