Two phone snatchers held after gunfight in Noida

According to the additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), Ranvijay Singh, the gunfight broke out when the motorcycle-borne suspects were intercepted by officials from Sector 58 police station
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Representative image. While Rohit has seven cases of snatching and theft, among others, lodged against him at various police stations in Noida, Siddharth has four cases to his name, police said. (HT Archive)

Two suspected mobile phone snatchers, both in their twenties, were arrested from near a hotel in Sector 58 after a shootout on Wednesday morning, police said.

One of the suspects also sustained gunshot injury, police said. The duo was identified as Rohit Jatav and Siddharth Sharma, both from Morna village in Noida.

Police said that several cases of loot and theft are registered across different police stations of the city against the suspects.

According to the additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), Ranvijay Singh, the gunfight broke out when the motorcycle-borne suspects were intercepted by officials from Sector 58 police station.

“The suspects were speeding away on their motorcycle which did not have any registration number on it. When a police team surrounded them, they opened fire at the police personnel in order to escape. But one of them got hit in a retaliatory firing and was held, while the other managed to run away from the spot but was arrested later,” Singh said.

While Rohit has seven cases of snatching and theft, among others, lodged against him at various police stations in Noida, Siddharth has four cases to his name, police said.

Police recovered four stolen mobile phones, a countrymade pistol and a live bullet from their possession.

