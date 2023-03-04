Two robbers held by Ghaziabad police

Ghaziabad: Police arrested two suspects who were part of a gang which attempted a daring daylight armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Sanjay Nagar on February 21. Police said two local residents who were known to the gang had provided information of cash and jewellery worth ₹1.5 crore kept at the showroom.

Ghaziabad, India - March 03, 2023: Ghaziabad Madhuban Bapudham police arrested an accused for attempting robbery in a jewelers shop with illegal weapons in Ghaziabad , India on Friday, March 03. 2023. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The suspects were arrested from Manan Dham, police said, adding that they have been identified as Shiva Prajapati and Ekal Kumar, both residents of Muradnagar. The suspects told police that two of their friends — Kuldeep Singh and Manish Kumar — both residents of Sanjay Nagar, provided them information for the robbery.

The police said that Kuldeep and Manish got in touch with their friends Badal and Ayush Tyagi who formed the gang by roping in others and allegedly hatched the conspiracy for the loot.

“On the day of the incident, nine members of the gang came on three bikes and tried to barge into the showroom. The owner was standing outside and he raised an alarm after which the armed men fled the spot,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (city).

“Two suspects have been arrested while seven of them are still at large. At least four teams are trying to trace the other suspects. The two local residents had tipped the gang members about the presence of cash and jewellery worth ₹1.5 crore in the showroom,” the DCP added.

Police said that they traced the gang with the help of about two dozen CCTV footage and some local informers revealed their identities.