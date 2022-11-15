Two suspects booked for assaulting man in Greater Noida high-rise

A Greater Noida resident was injured after two suspects allegedly assaulted him after a dispute over car parking, police said on Monday. The incident took place at a high-rise housing society in Greater Noida West on Sunday. Following a complaint by the victim, the Gautam Budh Nagar police registered an FIR against the two suspects and have started investigations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, Sahil Sharma (39), a resident of Palm Olympia society in Greater Noida West, submitted a complaint against the two suspects, identified as Samridh and Himanshu, who are also residents of the same society.

“The complainant has alleged that the two men had parked their car in the middle of the walkway in the society and were sitting inside. When Sharma objected and asked them to park the car in the parking bay, an argument broke out after which the two suspects allegedly beat up the victim. An FIR has been registered at Bisrakh police station and on the basis of our investigations, arrests will be made,” said Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When contacted, Sharma said the incident took place around 1am on Sunday.

“I was in my car and requested the two men sitting inside the haphazardly parked car to move to the parking bay. The car was blocking passage for other vehicles. It seemed like the two were drinking alcohol inside the car,” said Sharma.

“Soon, the two men got down from their car and started yelling at me. They pushed me down on the floor and hit me with stones. I received injuries on my head and was bleeding profusely,” Sharma added.

An FIR has been registered against the two suspects under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the injured complainant narrating the entire incident is being shared widely on social media.