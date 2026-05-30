Two teenagers injured in separate thunderstorm incidents in Noida

Two teenagers sustained injuries during a thunderstorm in two separate incidents in Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday night, police said. The two were admitted to nearby hospitals and their conditions are stable, they added.

Damage seen on Friday after thunderstorms. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

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In the first incident, a 15-year-old boy sustained severe head and leg injuries after strong winds caused the bricks of an adjacent building’s under-construction wall to fall onto the roof of his room in Sector 63.

“We received information about the incident on Thursday night and police personnel from the Sector 63 police station rushed to the spot. They found that the boy had already been admitted to a nearby hospital,” a police officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that around 8pm on Thursday, bricks from the under-construction wall on the third floor collapsed onto the makeshift roof built over the ground-floor room.

“The boy was inside the room with his mother when the bricks hit his head and leg,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer added, “The owner of the under-construction house rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer added, “The owner of the under-construction house rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.” {{/usCountry}}

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As the house owner agreed to bear all the medical expenses for the boy’s treatment, the victim’s family did not file any complaint, police said, adding that no case has been registered in connection with the incident.

In the other incident, a 16-year-old boy sustained injuries in Bisrakh after a signboard was blown away due to strong winds and heavy rainfall and struck his leg late Thursday, police said.

The 16-year-old, a resident of a high-rise society in Greater Noida West, was on his way to a nearby shop at City Plaza when the incident occurred.

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“The boy sustained minor injuries to his leg and is out of danger,” Noida Police said in a statement.