Two who killed minor son of Greater Noida trader nabbed after gunfight

The police on Wednesday said the 16-year-old son of a businessman in Greater Noida, who went missing from home about nine days ago, was murdered, allegedly by his two friends aged 19 and 15 years over some photos the victim allegedly had in his possession. When there was no headway in the case even after nine days, Singhal’s family members as well as traders’ associations in the city staged a protest on Wednesday at the Bilaspur police post alleging police inaction. (HT Photo)

The 19-year-old was arrested while the 15-year-old was apprehended by the police on Wednesday following a gunfight in which one of them sustained a gunshot wound to the leg in the retaliatory firing, senior police officers said, adding that the two have allegedly admitted to strangling the boy and throwing the body in a canal.

Sixteen-year-old Vaibhav Singhal went missing on January 30, following which his father Aruj Singhal, a trader from Greater Noida’s Bilaspur town, filed a missing person complaint at the Dankaur police station.

“On January 30, my son left home around 7pm without informing anyone. Despite calling him repeatedly and searching for him, we were unable to find him,” said the complaint filed by Singhal.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Dankaur police station against unidentified suspects under sections of kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code.

When there was no headway in the case even after nine days, Singhal’s family members as well as traders’ associations in the city staged a protest on Wednesday at the Bilaspur police post alleging police inaction.

“Even after a week since the FIR was lodged, the police have not been able to find Vaibhav,” a relative of the victim said on Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, angry traders shut their shops and blocked the Dankaur-Sikandrabad main road.

“The whole market was shut by the traders and the traffic on the main road was blocked, in order to register our protest. The case of the missing boy is being taken lightly by the local police,” said SK Jain, convener, Confederation of All India Traders Delhi NCR.

SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said police received a tip-off regarding the involvement of the victim’s friends in his disappearance.

“On the basis of manual surveillance and intelligence, a local police team identified the suspects as 19-year-old Maz Pathan, a resident of Bilaspur, and a minor boy, whose name is being withheld to protect his identity. They were spotted near Sakka village and when asked to stop, but they tried to run and Maz fired at the police. In retaliation, he was shot in the leg by the personnel and taken into custody. The minor suspect was also nabbed,” said Khan.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted to killing Singhal.

“Maz told police that Singhal was allegedly in possession of some personal photos of Maz and his girlfriend. On January 30, Maz called Singhal to the local park to get the pictures deleted, but the two had an altercation. Maz was accompanied by his minor friend and the two strangulated Singhal to death,” said a senior officer, who is part of the investigation, asking not to be named.

DCP Khan said the suspects allegedly told police that they threw Singhal’s body in the Kherli canal.

“Divers are searching the canal for the body. Singhal’s iPhone was recovered from the suspects, along with a countrymade gun. Maz has been admitted to a hospital for treatment while the minor suspect will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” said the DCP.