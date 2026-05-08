Two workers die in machine blast in Sahibabad factory

Ghaziabad: Two workers injured in a machine explosion at an industrial unit in Sahibabad Site IV died during treatment late Thursday, officials said. Firefighters at an industrial unit in Sahibabad Site IV . (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times) (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Imran, 26, and Tribhuwan Kumar, 24. The third worker, 47-year-old Banke Bihari, was injured in the explosion and is undergoing treatment. All three are residents of Sahibabad.

“The three were testing a machine on Thursday evening. However, the machine suddenly exploded, severely injuring them. They were rushed to two different hospitals by the factory staff. Imran succumbed at a Delhi hospital while Kumar died at a hospital in Ghaziabad. Bihari is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ghaziabad,” Amit Saxena, ACP of Sahibabad, told HT.

Police said the incident occurred under the Link Road police station area.

“We have ordered an autopsy, and a formal police complaint is awaited from their families. Imran was originally from Muradnagar, Tribhuwan from Gorakhpur, and Banke Bihari is from Bihar. Their families have been informed about the incident,” the ACP added.