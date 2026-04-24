Unidentified man enters PG, stabs woman in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 20-year-old woman, living at a private paying guest (PG) accommodation in Ghaziabad was left severely injured, after an unidentified man entered her room and attacked her multiples times on her neck with a knife in Ambedkar Nagar late Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Officials said the injured woman works at a private firm in Noida and is also pursuing her graduation. Hailing from Bihar, she had shifted as a paying guest in Ambedkar Nagar about 10 days ago. (Representational image)

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The incident took place around 9pm on Wednesday. According to Dharam Pal, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station, “The woman sustained injuries to her neck with a sharp-edged weapon, a knife. By the time we reached, locals had rushed her to a local hospital.”

She was later shifted to a hospital in Delhi where she is under treatment.

“Her condition is stable. Her statements will be taken once she is able to reveal details,” the SHO added.

Police have yet to establish what happened or who the assailant was. “There were no signs of any robbery or any items taken away. So, it is suspected that it was a friendly entry, and the suspect is possibly known to the woman.”

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered for attempted murder against an unidentified suspect, on a complaint by the victim’s landlady. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered for attempted murder against an unidentified suspect, on a complaint by the victim’s landlady. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Our teams are also scanning CCTV footage, and the suspect will be traced soon,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our teams are also scanning CCTV footage, and the suspect will be traced soon,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Upasana Pandey, ACP of Vijay Nagar circle, told HT, “Several teams have been formed to trace the suspect.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upasana Pandey, ACP of Vijay Nagar circle, told HT, “Several teams have been formed to trace the suspect.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the injured woman works at a private firm in Noida and is also pursuing her graduation. Hailing from Bihar, she had shifted as a paying guest in Ambedkar Nagar about 10 days ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the injured woman works at a private firm in Noida and is also pursuing her graduation. Hailing from Bihar, she had shifted as a paying guest in Ambedkar Nagar about 10 days ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to HT, the victim’s landlady said that the 20-year-old was usually back in her room by 9pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to HT, the victim’s landlady said that the 20-year-old was usually back in her room by 9pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “On Wednesday, when I returned from market, I saw police at my house taking away evidence from the crime scene and the CCTV footage,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On Wednesday, when I returned from market, I saw police at my house taking away evidence from the crime scene and the CCTV footage,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The tenant family on the second floor too did not report hearing or seeing anything unusual at the time of the incident. “The belongings of the injured were also intact,” she added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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