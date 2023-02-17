UP board exams: Students under CCTV surveillance, STF deployed at centres

All 66 centres in the city where about 53,000 students of classes 10 and 12 will take the Uttar Pradesh board examinations till March 4 are equipped with CCTV cameras along with strict security deployment, officials said on Thursday.

The examinations, which began on Thursday, are under surveillance of about 2,000 CCTV cameras which are installed inside the exam rooms, officials said.

“Each room at all 66 centres has at least two CCTV cameras. These cameras record live footage along with sound and transmit it to our control room setup at the education department office. There are four display screens at the office with each showing live feed of 16 schools. The live coverage can be changed randomly. The arrangements have been put in place to ensure that no cheating takes place during the examinations,” said Rajesh Srivas, district inspector of schools (DIOS).

He said that examinations will not be held without CCTV surveillance. Apart from the cameras, the department has deployed one static magistrate at each of the centres in Ghaziabad.

“Their work is to ensure that sealed examination question papers are opened on the day of the exams as per procedure. The static magistrate will remain deployed at the centre till the exam gets over. Every student is frisked thoroughly before entering the examination room. Five flying squads have also been deployed to conduct random checks at different centres,” DIOS added.

According to officials, a total 5,885,745 students, including 3,116,487 of Class 10, have registered for the high school and intermediate examinations across the state conducted by the UP Madhyamik Siksha Parishad.

Across the state, CCTV cameras with about 300,000 voice recorders have been installed in 8,753 rooms at different examination centres.

