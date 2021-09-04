Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Noida News
noida news

UP chief secretary inspects integrated township

The project is expected to lure international and domestic investors and a scheme will soon be launched for the purpose, said officials
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Earlier, the land was meant to be used only for research and development (R&D) units, but the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited got the land use changed from ‘R&D’ to any kind of non-polluting industrial units. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on Friday reviewed the integrated industrial township project in Greater Noida that will come up over 750 acres located around 40 km from the Noida international airport site in Jewar.

The project is expected to lure international and domestic investors and a scheme will soon be launched for the purpose, said officials.

Earlier, the land was meant to be used only for research and development (R&D) units, but the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGL), an authority formed by the government to develop dedicated industrial townships, got the land use changed from ‘R&D’ to any kind of non-polluting industrial units.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan, who is looking after the project’s development, said, “We informed the chief secretary that one key feature of the township will be that waste will be collected, segregated via a dedicated pipe system and it will reach to the treatment facility set up inside the township. Treated waste water from this township will be recycled for irrigation and non-drinking purpose.”

The chief secretary also visited hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar to review preparations for a possible third wave of Covid 19, said officials.

In 2017, the IITGL began allotting industrial plots in the township and only around 260 acres is yet to be alloted. Mumbai-based developer Shapoorji Pallonji is developing the township. While around half of the land was earmarked for industries, the rest was for residential and commercial purposes, said officials.

