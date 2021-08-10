Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP devises new ranking system for vaccination coverage

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh health department has devised a new system to find out a “composite score” to rank all the districts in the state in terms of vaccination coverage
By Ashni Dhaor
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Noida: The Uttar Pradesh health department has devised a new system to find out a “composite score” to rank all the districts in the state in terms of vaccination coverage. So far, the district rankings were being done as per the percentage of population being vaccinated of each dose and the total number of doses being administered.

“All the districts will be ranked on three factors: First dose (with 40% weightage), second dose (with 30% weightage) and coverage of the 45+ age group (with 30% weightage),” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday.

According to district magistrate Suhas LY, the estimated population of Gautam Budh Nagar eligible for vaccination is 16 lakh. “As per the 2011 census, GB Nagar’s 18+ population is 11 lakh but for 2020, the data is extrapolated to be 16 lakh, basis of which, the district wise rankings have been calculated by the government. GB Nagar has topped last week and we hope to maintain the status for coming weeks,” he said.

Sharma added, “The cumulative first dose coverage and score in Gautam Budh Nagar are at 88.07% and 24.44, respectively, and the second dose coverage and score are at 20.44% and 6.13, respectively. First dose coverage and score for the 45+ age group stand at 81% and 24.44. Calculating all the three together, the composite score is at 65.80, which is the highest in Uttar Pradesh.”

According to the data of the Co-WIN portal on Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar has vaccinated 17.46 lakh people so far, of which, 14.12 lakh people were given the first dose and 3.33 lakh the second dose. Dr Sharma attributed the difference between the two doses to the longer gap — at 12 to 16 weeks — between the Covishield doses. Out of the total vaccines being administered, 15.66 lakh were Covishield doses, and 1.79 lakh Covaxin doses.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer (DIO), Gautam Budh Nagar, said 4081 people were vaccinated at government vaccination centres in the district on Tuesday.

