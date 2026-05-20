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U.P. industrial minister warns Noida authority on negligence, corruption

Noida's industry minister urged officials to address negligence and corruption in development works, emphasizing accountability, road repairs, and cleanliness.

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:34 am IST
By Vinod Rajput
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Noida Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Tuesday told the Noida authority to keep a watch for negligence, irregularity or corruption in development works under its area..

The minister directed that all complaints received must be investigated impartially, and strict action must be ensured against the guilty and responsible persons. (HT Archive)

He was speaking during a meeting held in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar to review Noida authority’s progress over the last four years on various development projects, infrastructure, public amenities, and investment-related works, including civic facilities like sanitation, water supply, sewerage, waste disposal, and parks in the authority’s area.

At the meeting, participated by senior Noida authority officials, the minister directed that all complaints received must be investigated impartially, and strict action must be ensured against the guilty and responsible persons, said an official statement.

Talking about illegal construction, the minister said, “Wherever illegal construction has taken place, it must be taken seriously and accountability of the responsible officials and individuals must be fixed.”

He said that no guilty person should be spared, and necessary action must be completed before the concerned person retires.

The minister directed the officials to complete all works in a time-bound and quality manner. Stating that since the state government is committed to transparency, accountability, and good governance, “quick resolution of public grievances should be done on priority”, the statement added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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