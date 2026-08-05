NOIDA: The groundwater department of Uttar Pradesh government has directed officials in Gautam Budh Nagar to investigate complaints of illegal groundwater extraction at construction sites in Noida and Greater Noida and take action against violators, following directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The directorate of ground water department of Uttar Pradesh has instructed the district groundwater authorities and Gautam Budh Nagar district administration to act in accordance with NGT’s directions. (HT Archive)

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The direction followed an order from the NGT’s principal bench regarding a plea by environment activist Vikrant Tongad alleging rampant illegal extraction of groundwater by private builders, industries and individuals, particularly at large construction projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

On July 24, the directorate of the ground water department of Uttar Pradesh government instructed the district groundwater authorities and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration to act in accordance with the tribunal’s directions under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Ground Water (Management and Regulation) Act, 2019.

The department also directed them to conduct required verification and take action, if violations are found, in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

Responding to a June 28 complaint by Tongad, the groundwater department said that the NGT had already issued directions in the matter on May 27.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint alleged that groundwater is being extracted during deep basement excavation at construction sites and discharged into drains, while several projects are also using groundwater instead of treated sewage water for construction activities. He alleged that such practices are contributing to the groundwater depletion in the district, with borewells used by residents and farmers reportedly drying up in several areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint alleged that groundwater is being extracted during deep basement excavation at construction sites and discharged into drains, while several projects are also using groundwater instead of treated sewage water for construction activities. He alleged that such practices are contributing to the groundwater depletion in the district, with borewells used by residents and farmers reportedly drying up in several areas. {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint cited multiple instances of alleged illegal groundwater extraction, including construction sites in Sectors 145, 150 and 153, and Sector 94 in Noida, Techzone in Greater Noida, and projects in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) area.

Taking note of the allegations, the NGT (on May 27) observed that none of the alleged violators had been impleaded as parties in the proceedings. It, however, stated that the applicant was required to first submit an appropriate complaint before the competent authority—the Uttar Pradesh groundwater department.

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Accordingly, the tribunal disposed of the application while permitting the applicant to file a detailed complaint, along with supporting material, before the groundwater department.

The NGT directed the department that, upon receiving the complaint, it “will duly consider the complaint... will get the ground verification done and if any tube wells/bore wells are found to be illegally operating, will take appropriate remedial and punitive action in accordance with law by duly following the principles of natural justice.”

It further directed that the entire exercise should be completed “as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of three months from the date of receipt of copy of the complaint”.