UPEIDA seeks developers for 74-km-long e-way link road

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is all set to finalise the developer for the 74-km link road connecting the Yamuna Expressway with Ganga Expressway, and it has issued tenders to hire developers for phase I and II of the project, officials said on Monday.

Once completed, the project will provide direct and faster connectivity to Noida International Airport from Bulandshahr and western UP, said officials. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The contractor will be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement and construction of the project, followed by maintenance during the five-year defect liability period. The project will be completed in three years, said officials.

Once completed, the project will provide direct and faster connectivity to Noida International Airport from Bulandshahr and western UP. The expressway will also provide direct road connectivity to industrial parks and logistics clusters that are expected to come up along the Yamuna and Ganga Expressways, said officials.

“The six-lane corridor, which can be expanded to eight lanes, will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹8,586 crore. The state government has approved ₹250 crore for the project under the supplementary budget,” Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh told HT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh cabinet recently gave final approval to construct the 74-km access-controlled link road connecting the two expressways, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh cabinet recently gave final approval to construct the 74-km access-controlled link road connecting the two expressways, they added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The proposed link expressway aims to provide seamless, high-speed connectivity between Noida International Airport and western UP. It will start from the Yamuna Expressway at the 24.8-km point near the upcoming Film City in YEIDA Sector 21 and connect with Ganga Expressway at the 44.3-km point near Syana in Bulandshahr, said officials requesting anonymity.

The expressway will pass through 56 villages - eight in Noida and 48 in the Bulandshahr area said officials.

Land for the project is being acquired in GB Nagar and Bulandshahr. At present, Yamuna Authority has acquired nearly 90% of the land in its area, while the remaining 23 hectares in Mehdipur and Bhaipur villages are yet to be acquired. The land acquisition process is also underway in Bulandshahr, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The project will include seven underpasses, 11 small bridges, three major bridges, two underpasses, one flyover and four railway over-bridges said officials.

The construction will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, a 24-km road will be constructed from Bhaipur Brahmanan in Greater Noida to Bichaula village in Bulandshahr said officials.

The second phase will cover the 50-km stretch from Bichaula to Bahanpur, Syana said officials.