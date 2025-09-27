UPITS 2025 Day 2: Policy reforms, MSME push, investor optimism take centre stage

The second day of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida saw policy push, global partnerships, and youthful energy as more than 91,000 visitors thronged the venue. Of these, nearly 24,000 were business buyers, underscoring the event’s role as a serious sourcing platform. Over the first two days, the trade show has drawn close to 1.4 lakh visitors, making this edition the largest since its inception. Visitors at the UP International Trade Show check out a robot exhibit on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh / HT PHOTO)

The day opened with a flagship session ‘MSME@2047 – Engine of a Viksit Bharat’, led by Union MSME minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and state MSME minister Rakesh Sachan. Manjhi described UPITS as “a temple of opportunity for entrepreneurs,” calling for similar platforms across India. “More events like UPITS-2025 should be organised across the country to promote MSMEs. This will not only give wider recognition to our MSMEs but also generate large-scale employment opportunities,” he said.

Sachan, in his address, assured the industry of full government support. “Wherever needed, we will amend policies, extend assistance, and provide full cooperation. The dream of making India a $6 trillion economy cannot be achieved without the strength of our entrepreneurs,” he said.

UP, he said, is home to more than nine million MSMEs, employing nearly 15% of the state’s population, with schemes such as One District, One Product already connecting artisans and small businesses to global markets.

Sectoral sessions by the departments of Urban Development, Medical Health, IT & Electronics and Agriculture covered sustainable city models, healthcare expansion under PMJAY, and strategies to make UP a global electronics hub.

In the agriculture pavilion, farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) from Barabanki and Bareilly showcased ODOP-inspired merchandise. “Events like this give us exposure and help us feel part of the larger market conversation,” said Rajeev Yadav, an FPO member from Barabanki.

The evening spotlight was on the India-Russia Business Dialogue, a centrepiece of Russia’s participation as Partner Country. Chaired by additional chief secretary Alok Kumar and deputy trade commissioner of Russia in India Dr Evgeny Zenchenko, the dialogue saw participation from 30 Russian firms. In just three hours, more than 240 B2B (business-to-business) meetings were held, leading to signing of 120 MoUs worth an estimated USD 5.6 million, according to organisers.

“India and Russia are reliable partners, and cooperation in pharma and telecom can bring fresh achievements,” said MD, Paramount Communications, Sandeep Agarwal. Russian representative Zlata Antusheva said, “Our business ties will deepen further in the coming years.” Vivek Agarwal of PHD Chamber of Commerce described UPITS as “a milestone for MSME collaboration,” dubbing the state “a transformed Uttam Pradesh with immense potential”.

Beyond policy and trade, the CM Yuva Pavilion turned into a hub of ideas, with around 1,500 students from the NCR and 700 from UP districts exploring stalls. More than 2,000 business enquiries were generated by young visitors, with start-up showcases by DUTIM, GRIP International and Scholars Sustainable Solutions drawing attention.

“We don’t usually get this kind of exposure to entrepreneurs and investors. It makes us think differently about career options,” said Ritika Sharma, a commerce student from Meerut. Competitions such as a quiz, mime act and model UN added vibrancy, with over 360 school students participating.

At the Tourism Pavilion, immersive VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) experiences recreated Banaras ghats and the Buddha Circuit, turning the stall into a selfie hotspot. “Ganga aarti inspired this ambience. Our aim is to make visitors feel emotionally connected with UP’s heritage,” said Deepika Singh, a pavilion representative. Amit, a visitor from Ghaziabad, said the Buddha Circuit installation was “a reminder of how relevant Buddha’s message of peace is today,” while Neha, a young tourist from Delhi, called the AR booth “so real, it felt like standing in a Mathura temple.”

The exhibition floors also reflected the state’s diversity. Balrampur-based Bioyug, which recently announced investment in bio-plastics under the state’s green policy, drew attention with its sustainable solutions. The UP police pavilion, themed ‘Dand se Nyay ki Ore’ (From Punishment to Justice), engaged visitors with demonstrations of modern policing practices, digital FIR systems and women’s safety initiatives.

As the day drew to a close, cultural performances lit up the stage - from a dance-drama by Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and Shri Krishna Leela by Anu Sinha’s troupe, to traditional Rasiya Gayan and Charkula from Mathura, capped by a contemporary band performance by Jaipur’s Swarag Band.

With B2B meetings, youth showcases and cultural programmes running in tandem, Day 2 reaffirmed UPITS 2025 as both a serious trade platform and a festival of ideas. Officials said the five-day show is expected to generate business worth nearly ₹4,000 crore, cementing UP’s ambition to emerge as a high-potential destination for trade and investment.