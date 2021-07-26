UPPCB to inspect functioning of STPs in residential societies

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said on Monday that it will soon start carrying out an inspection of sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed at various housing societies in the city
By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said on Monday that it will soon start carrying out an inspection of sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed at various housing societies in the city. The decision was taken in the wake of several residents falling ill due to alleged water contamination at Mahagunpuram society adjacent to NH-9 in March, officials said.

The UPPCB officials said that their focus will primarily be the residential projects with built-up area of 20,000 square metre or above and details of the STPs will also be sought from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).

“After the incident at Mahagunpuram, we have decided that UPPCB officials, along with officials from GDA and municipal corporation, will start inspections in order to find out if the STPs are functioning properly and there is no event which can lead to mixing of sewage pipe with water pipeline,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

The UPPCB has identified about 40 such residential projects where STPs are installed.

“As per the building by-laws, housing projects having area of 4,000 sqm or above are required to install an STP. As per our estimates, we have about 800 such buildings,” said Asheesh Shivpuri, chief architect and town planner, GDA.

Environmentalists said that such checks should be carried out on a regular basis and not just after any incident has happened. “The departments should check on periodic basis if laid down norms are getting followed or not. There has to be monitoring devices installed at the STPs to check if they are functioning properly. If any violations are found, the erring societies should be penalised,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

