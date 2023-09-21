UP’s first int’l trade show will help it become fastest growing state: Murmu

Inaugurating Uttar Pradesh’s first ever international trade show at Greater Noida India Expo Mart on Thursday evening, President Droupadi Murmu said the event will help Uttar Pradesh in becoming the “fastest growing state” in the country.

President Droupadi Murmu and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration ceremony of the UP International Trade Show at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, Murmu said, “No such event has happened in the past and it is for the first time in six or seven years that a trade fair is being held on the international level. The state’s economic growth has improved in seven years and with the trade fair being organised, it will further improve the economic growth and the state will be the fastest growing in the country.”

She further said, “It is a matter of great pride that buyers from across the world will be visiting the trade fair organised in Uttar Pradesh and it is hoped that the event will be very successful.”

Murmu congratulated governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, local MPs and MLAs for organising an event of this scale, and said “it will turn out to be a remarkable programme for the state and assist in its development.”

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said the international trade show is the first of its kind to be held in the state and is a matter of pride for the state and country. “As the day marks the inauguration of UP’s first internation trade show, it is a matter of immense pride for the state as it represents a ‘growth engine’ for the country’s economy.”

“It was very challenging to plan the event in a limited time but under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, it became possible and we have successfully commenced the show. The show is a part of ‘one district, one product’ campaign, on which we were constantly working to showcase unique products of all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh over the past six years, said Adityanath.

Industrial developement minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, while reviewing preparations at the Expo Mart, said, “We are constantly working to make the state a $1 trillion economy and the event is certainly going to be a key milestone in that direction.”

The chief minister visited the various stalls at the trade show as soon as he arrived on Thursday, to take stalk of arrangements. Over 2,000 exhibitors, from fields such as automobiles, health-care, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, electronics, etc, will be showcasing their products at the five-day event, said officials, adding that over 500,000 visitors, including international attendees, are expected at the event.

While business timings are from 11am to 3pm, general public will be allowed free entry between 3pm and 8pm, said the Gautam Budh Nagar administration. People will be allowed entry from gates 1 and 3 with vehicle parking availability subjected to space.

Additionally, to ease commute, Noida Metro will be operating more trains at an increased frequency of 7.5 minutes. The nearest Metro station from the venue is Knowledge Park. Shuttle services will also remain available to visitors during the period, from Botanical Garden Metro station and Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro station, said district officials.