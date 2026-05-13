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UP’s first MedTech Regulatory Clinic launched at GIMS

The clinic will provide guidance on regulatory approvals, clinical validation, licensing and commercialisation of medical technologies, said officials

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has launched a dedicated MedTech Regulatory Clinic, the first of its kind initiative in Uttar Pradesh, in a move aimed at supporting healthcare startups navigating regulatory approvals, officials said.

Greater Noida, India - December 16, 2019: Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) , in Greater Noida, India, on Monday, December 16, 2019. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (HT Archive)

Developed in collaboration with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under its Regulatory Affairs and Policy Advocacy (RAPA) division, the clinic will provide guidance on regulatory approvals, clinical validation, licensing and commercialisation of medical technologies, said officials on Tuesday.

The clinic, officials said, has been designed as a single-window support system for startups, clinicians and researchers working on indigenous healthcare technologies. The facility was inaugurated by former Drug Controller General of India Dr G N Singh at the GIMS Centre for Medical Innovation (CMI) last week.

“India is entering a defining era in medical technology and healthcare innovation. However, innovation alone is not enough - startups also need regulatory guidance, clinical validation and policy support to translate ideas into impactful products,” Dr Singh said in a statement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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