Noida News
noida news

UP’s Greater Noida residents miffed as firms leave roads dug up after work

The Greater Noida authority, taking cognizance of the complaints, imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh each against two companies that dug up roads in sectors Beta 1 and Beta 2 to lay cables
By Vinod Rajput
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Greater Noida chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan ordered the digging of roads to be stopped immediately as it is causing huge issues amid rain. (Representational image/HT Archive)

Residents of Greater Noida, miffed at private agencies that have been digging roads to lay cables and not repairing them after, filed a complaint with the Greater Noida authority on Sunday regarding the damage to public infrastructure.

The Greater Noida authority, taking cognizance of the complaints, imposed a penalty of 20 lakh each against two companies that dug up roads in sectors Beta 1 and Beta 2 to lay cables.

“We have been complaining to the Greater Noida authority that private companies dig roads in the city every now and then to lay cables without permission, thereby causing huge problems for residents. And after their cable laying work is completed, they leave without repairing the dug-up patches. This practice not only causes trouble to us but also damages infrastructure,” said Harendra Bhati, a resident of Sector Beta 1 and the founder of Active Citizen Team, a residents’ group.

“The Greater Noida authority must ensure that the permission to dig roads is only given to a firm on the condition that the firm will repair the patch properly immediately after the work is complete. And the digging should be done so as to not inconvenience commuters and residents,” said Alok Nagar, founder-member of India Against Corruption, an NGO in Greater Noida, and a member of the Federation of Greater Noida Resident Welfare Associations.

Greater Noida chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan ordered the digging of roads to be stopped immediately as it is causing huge issues amid rain.

“We have imposed a 20 lakh penalty against both the firms. And we have directed them to deposit the penalty amount right away. If they do not pay the penalty now then further legal action will be taken. And we have directed the staff to address such issues properly in the future,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

