Noida, Greater Noida authority staff reshuffled

The Uttar Pradesh government’s industry department reshuffled the staff of engineering, planning, and project departments in three industrial bodies - Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway - with the aim of improving functionality, officials said on Sunday, adding that residents had long been demanding the relocation of the underperforming old staff to other industrial bodies.

In this move, approximately 30 engineers, planning staff, and others were reshuffled across various industrial bodies in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Greater Noida, Yeida, and UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

“The staff reshuffling has been implemented in the interest of the general public to enhance performance,” stated the industry department in a press release.

As part of the reshuffle, PK Kaushik has been appointed as the general manager (chief engineer) for the civil department of the Noida authority, and Meena Bhargav has been named as the chief architect and town planner at the Noida authority. Previously, the Noida authority lacked a chief engineer for the civil department and did not have a full-time chief architect and town planner, which adversely affected their functioning. Both Kaushik and Bhargav have previously served in Noida and have now been reappointed.

Leenu Sehgal has been appointed as the general manager for the planning department at the Greater Noida authority. Previously, Sehgal worked part-time in the same capacity for Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida for approximately a year.

Additionally, numerous staff members from departments such as finance, land, engineering, personnel, and others have been transferred to either UPSIDA in Kanpur or Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

“This is the first time that Noida’s staff has been transferred to remote industrial bodies. Previously, this permanent staff had never been relocated. The government made this decision based on complaints from the general public about their lackadaisical approach to public work,” said an official from the Noida authority, who preferred to remain anonymous.

