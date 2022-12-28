Uttar Pradesh: House fire kills 5 members of a family

A house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district killed around five members of a family including a woman, one adult and three minors. The incident took place in Shahpur village and the initial report of the incident suggested that the fire ignited from a stove, district magistrate Arun Kumar told the news agency ANI. Police and fire brigade, medical and relief teams were rushed to the spot and bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

“Five members of a family, including a woman, one adult and three minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj police station in Mau district. Police along with the fire brigade, medical and relief teams reached the spot…The initial report stated that fire ignited from a stove,” Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI. The district magistrate announced an assistance of ₹4 lakh per person.

In a different incident, a 25-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter succumbed to burn injuries on December 11 after they were allegedly set on fire by in-laws over matters related to dowry. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. The woman god married in 2018 and was reportedly harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

