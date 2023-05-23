Fire at Noida’s vacant plot completely doused after six days

The fire at the vacant plot in Noida’s Sector 32 was completely extinguished on Tuesday after six days of continuous firefighting operations. Fire officials believe that the blaze at the vacant plot in Sector 32 in Noida was reignited by the wind. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chuabey said the flames were fully doused on Monday night but got reignited on Tuesday morning.

“It was reignited, probably, by the high speed winds. However, three fire tenders were already stationed at the spot and firefighting resumed around 7am,” he said.

According to a Noida authority official, the plot, measuring about 1km by 2km, belongs to the authority and was being used for decomposing horticulture waste. About 100 vehicles of the authority collect dry leaves from different areas and dump them on the plot. The leaves are then covered with soil. However, that process did not happen in March and April.

Authority officials suspect that some miscreants may have smoked near the plot and carelessly thrown away a burning matchstick or cigarette butt triggering the fire,

Chaubey said the department had to rethink its strategy after the fire started again on Tuesday morning.

“So far, we have been using excavators to put soil on the burning patches. On Tuesday, we decided to dig a large pit and fill it with water. That plan worked and, by 5pm, we completely doused the flames,” said the CFO.

According to the weather forecast of the India Meteorological Department, thundershowers are expected in Delhi-NCR on May 23,24, and 25 and the rain will further stamp out any residual flames and prevent a recurrence.

“As on Tuesday evening, the fire is completely extinguished and for precautionary measure, two fire tenders have been stationed at the spot,” said Chaubey.

Over 30 fire tenders and at least 20 excavators were used to extinguish the fire, said the CFO. About 250 firefighters were deployed at the spot over the past six days in day and night shifts to douse the flames.

The fire chief on Monday had said the firefighting operations were made all the more difficult by the rising temperatures. Several of the first responders have suffered boils on their scalp and feet, besides being dehydrated and choked by the billows of smoke.

