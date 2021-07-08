Vaccinated? Get discounts at eateries, gyms in Noida

Noida: Hit hard by the partial corona curfew, many in the hospitality and fitness sectors in Gautam Budh Nagar are offering discounts on bills at their establishments to those who are vaccinated against Covid-19, in a bid to drive up sales as well as to encourage more and more people to get their shots.

The partial corona curfew was imposed from the night of April 30 in the district in view of rising Covid cases. While restaurants and eateries reopened on June 21, gyms reopened on July 5 after relaxations announced by the state government.

At the Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 38A, pubs Time Machine and Duty Free Courtyard are offering a 50% discount to customers who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Most of the people coming to the pub are already vaccinated so when we released the offer a week ago, almost all of our customers were able to avail of the discount. All our staff is vaccinated as well which helps us ensure a safe environment for all,” said Sahil Joshi, general manager at Time Machine.

Varun Puri, founder and director at Duty Free Courtyard, said the response after releasing the offer has boosted footfall. “We have been overwhelmed with the response from customers after releasing the offer. We had posted information on our social media page and saw that people tagged their friends online and asked them to get vaccinated so that they can get a discount. Footfall to the pub has also increased, as a result,” said Puri who is offering the same discount at his restaurant Imly located at DLF Mall of India, Sector 18.

Restaurants like Punjab Grill in Sector 104, Soho Kitchen & Co in Sector 37 and 3Bros Kitchen in Sector 63 are also offering similar discounts.

“We launched the offer from July 1 and people were excited to come to the restaurant. We hope this helps with business as well,” said Prayag Chaudhary, owner at SOHO Kitchen & Co.

Ashish Tripathi from 3Bros Kitchen said the discounts have also led to conversations regarding vaccinations. “Since we started the offers, many people came up to us asking whether it is safe to get vaccinated and asked about the process as well. We are happy that the initiative is helping motivate people to get jabs,” he said.

Varun Khera, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (Noida chapter), said such offers will help revive the hospitality industry.

“With the scare of a third wave, vaccination seems like the only key to help revive the hospitality industry in Gautam Budh Nagar. Whether it is vaccination of 100% staff at restaurants or giving incentives to customers who have got their shots, all efforts are being made to ensure a safe environment as well as return things to normal,” said Khera, who is also offering discounts for vaccinated customers at two of his restaurants – Desi Vibes and Kaffiaa – in Sector 18.

Meanwhile, at gyms too, discounts are being offered for vaccinated clients who are renewing their old memberships or getting new ones.

“At least 50 gyms in Gautam Budh Nagar are offering a 10-15% discount for those who are vaccinated with at least the first dose and a 15-20% discount for those who have got their second dose,” said Chirag Sethi, general secretary of Uttar Pradesh Fitness Centres and Gyms, who also runs at Anytime Fitness branches in Sector 48 and 108, which are also offering discounts.

Dr NK Sharma, president of the Indian Medical Association, Noida chapter, lauded the initiative which he said will not only motivate people to get the shots but will also ensure better business for the hospitality sector.

“Giving incentives to those who are vaccinated is a step in the right direction that will also ensure a safe environment for all. I suggest more and more establishments follow this model,” he said.