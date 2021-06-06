Vaccination must for UP Roadways staff for joining duty

Taking serious cognisance of the Covid-19 cases among its employees, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided not to assign duties to their staff without vaccination certificates.

Officials from the state road utility said the corporation has around 650 employees in Gautam Budh Nagar district. An exclusive booth has been made in the Noida depot for to inoculate the employees of Noida and Greater Noida depots.

Ashok Kumar, the regional manager of UPSRTC (Noida region), said following the guidelines of the headquarters, the roster of employees in Gautam Budh Nagar district is being prepared to ensure all of them are vaccinated. “In a recent online meeting with the top officials of UPSRTC in Lucknow, directions have been issued that employees have to produce their vaccination certificate before joining their duties. All the employees of both the depots have been asked to immediately register themselves on the Co-WIN app and get themselves inoculated at the vaccination booths.”

“Earlier, the government had ordered for the vaccination of the 45-plus age group, as part of which 100 of the 120 employees have taken the shots. Now, we have been asked to ensure vaccination of the employees falling under the 18-45 age bracket. We are making slots for around 530 employees of this age group,” he said.

Echoing similar views, N K Verma, manager of Ghaziabad region, UPSRTC, said the vaccination of all the roadways staff in 11 depots of this region is going on in full swing. “Out of nearly 2,200 employees in these depots, 510 are in the 45-plus category. Over 380 of them have been inoculated so far while the remaining 130 employees will be administered the shot by next week.”

“We have around 1,700 employees in the 18-45 age group. We are preparing a roster to provide them slots. The drivers and conductors are being given priority in the vaccination as they are more exposed to the common people. All our employees are strictly following the standard Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

He further added Ajmeri Gate, Kashmiri Gate, Anand Vihar (all in Delhi), Khurja, Bulandshahr, Sikandarabad, Hapur, Loni, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Kaushambi depots fall under the jurisdiction of UPSRTC, Ghaziabad region.