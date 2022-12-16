‘Vijay Diwas Wall’ unveiled by Noida veterans to pay homage to martyrs of 1971 Indo-Pak War

The residents of Arun Vihar township in Noida Sector 28, 29 and 37, comprising mostly ex-servicemen, have created a Vijay Diwas Wall, opposite the Brahmaputra Market in Sector 28 to commemorate martyrs of Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

According to Kavita Jamil, a member of Arun Vihar residents’ welfare association, there are around 50 ex-servicemen, who fought the Indo-Pak War, living in Arun Vihar currently.

“December 16 marks the Indian military’s victory over Pakistan during the Indo- Pakistan War of 1971. To mark the 51st anniversary of Victory Day, this 13x11 feet wall, with pictures of Lt Gen AAK Niazi, the commander. of Pakistani Eastern Command, signing the Instrument of Surrender in Dacca in the presence of Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, the general officer commander-in-chief of Eastern Command,” said Jamil.

The wall was unveiled by Lt Gen GL Bakshi, Param Vishisht Seva Medal recipient, and Col AK Tara, Vir Chakra recipient, both of whom reside in Arun Vihar and fought in the war.

“Col Tara was detailed to protect the wife of Mujib-ur-Rahman, former president of Bangladesh who was being attacked by the Pakistan military forces. The wall is a commemoration to honour such Indian Army heroes,” said Jamil.

Earlier this year, the residents had also inaugurated Kargil Wall on July 26 to commemorate the Indo-Pakistan War of 1999.