Warm, dry days in Noida till Aug 15, predicts IMD

The ‘break’ in monsoon is likely to prevail for the next few days in Noida and adjoining areas and the in the region is likely to be warm and dry till then, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Weather analysts said the cool moist easterly winds have been replaced by warm dry westerly that will cause a spike in mercury levels, although it will reduce humidity, at least till August 15.

Officials said that the monsoon trough line, a low pressure line that oscillates north to south and bring rains, has shifted to the Himalayan foothills.

“It will stay there for a few days and cause heavy rains there, but lead to a ‘break monsoon’ or weak monsoon condition. Winds also have changed their direction, so the moisture content may drop as well. The break monsoon usually happens every season so there’s nothing unusual about it,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD

“The monsoon axis is likely to return after August 15. So the earliest that region could see the rain will be around August 15,”said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

On Tuesday, the IMD recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 33.6°C and 26.3°C, respectively, for Noida. On Tuesday this was 33.4°C and 25.1°C, respectively. The humidity oscillated between 89 to 57%.

“On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius,” said an official from IMD.

At Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the national Capital region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 35.8°C, one degree above the season’s average, and 25°C, two degrees below the season’s average.