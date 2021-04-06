Waste to art: Imitations of Sarnath Stupa, Taj Mahal and Ganga ghat installed at Mahamaya Flyover in Noida

Noida: Inspired by Delhi’s ‘Waste to Wonder’ theme park, the Noida authority has installed imitations of Taj Mahal, Sarnath Stupa and the river ghats of Benaras along the Mahamaya Flyover in the city. The imitations are made out of waste and are part of the ‘Waste to Art’ project of the authority, officials said.

“The authority often conducts encroachment drives across the city’s footpaths and other public places, which result in the generation of a lot of waste. All such pieces of wood shards, metal bolts and other such things have been used to create the installations,” said Anand Mohan Singh from the Noida authority’s horticulture department.

The installations were recently inspected by the authority’s chief executive officer, Ritu Maheshwari. “Some finishing touches are required at the installations. The platform of the Sarnath Stupa installation needs to be raised. I have also instructed officials to increase the number of lights that have been put inside the structures,” said Maheshwari.

The aim of the ‘Waste to Art’ project is three-pronged, said Maheshwari. “Our first aim is to project Noida as the gateway of Uttar Pradesh, so we are trying to display heritage places of the state through these structures. Secondly, we want to attract tourists to Noida and project it as an upcoming destination for investors. Thirdly, we want to promote the habit of recycling and waste management which everyone should follow in their daily lives,” she said.

She added that these installations have been designed by the same artist who created Delhi’s Waste to Wonder park. “The installations have been created as part of a company’s corporate social responsibility project,” Maheshwari said, adding that a waste to wonder park in the city is also in the pipeline.

“We are planning a theme park in Noida which will have artifacts of UP’s heritage sites made out of waste. However, the project is still in its initial stages and will take another two-three months to materialise,” she said.

The Noida CEO added that 10 more such installations are being planned along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway as well. “We have planned 10 more such installations depicting tourist and heritage sites of UP to be installed along the Noida expressway. We are looking for firms to come forward and take those up as part of their CSR,” she said.