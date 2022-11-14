Wife and brother held for murdering man in Gzb

Ghaziabad: A day after a 35-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slashed at his house in Loni, the Ghaziabad police arrested his wife and the victim’s younger brother for the alleged murder.

Police said that the two suspects were in a relationship and decided to get rid of the victim.

The victim, Ayaz Ahmad, an embroidery craftsman, was murdered in the wee hours of Saturday at his home by unidentified assailants who had gained “friendly entry” into his residence at Khushaal Park locality under the jurisdiction of Tronic City police station in Loni.

The police arrested the victim’s wife, identified as Sazra Khatoon (32), and her brother-in-law (victim’s younger brother) Mohammad Amir (21), for murder and destruction of evidence. The police said that the two had been in a relationship for the past two years and Ahmad had objected to it.

“A week ago, Ahmad took away his wife’s mobile phone as she used to be in regular touch with Amir, who lives in the same locality, barely 15-20 metres away. After this, the two planned to murder Ahmad. They hatched a plan and Amir wore a ‘burkha’ and arrived at her house around 2am. He then switched off the streetlight outside the house and the victim’s wife opened the main door of the house. Amir brought a knife along and the two slashed Ahmad’s throat while he was asleep in his room,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

Thereafter, Amir fled after jumping off the terrace of the house and hid the murder weapon in a vacant plot nearby but kept his blood-stained clothes at his house some metres away.

The police registered an FIR for murder against unidentified suspects on the basis of a complaint from the victim’s another brother.

Police sources said that forensic units and a dog squad were roped and a fine trail of blood drops were spotted in the direction of Amir’s house.

Amir is unmarried, while Khatoon is mother to three children, police added.

“Amir did not come to the scene of the crime when local residents discovered the murder on Saturday morning. When we questioned him about the blood trail leading to his house, he broke down and narrated the entire incident. He along with the woman was arrested on Sunday. The ‘burkha’ and other blood-stained clothes were recovered from his house, while the murder weapon was also recovered,” SP Raja said.

The police said that on the basis of the arrest and recovery of the weapon that was used for the murder, they have added Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for criminal conspiracy and also levied provisions of the Arms Act against the two suspects.