With 13 fresh cases, dengue tally in GB Nagar climbs to a 10 year high of 223

With 13 new cases on Sunday, the dengue tally in Gautam Budh Nagar has touched 223, the highest the district has seen in the past 10 years. There has been no death from the vector-borne disease in the district so far this year, health officials said.

The daily dengue tally is compiled a day late in the district; hence Monday’s count will only be known on Tuesday, officials said.

According to official data, the district saw 14 cases in 2012, 69 in 2013, 0 in 2014, 176 in 2015, 17 in 2016, 13 in 2017, 28 in 2018, 40 in 2019 and 28 in 2020.

“A total of 223 cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar since January this year. The district currently has 24 active cases of dengue and patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. At present, dengue testing is being done in the district Hospital, the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (Child PGI), and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

When asked, district malaria officer Rajesh Sharma said the spurt in dengue cases is due to the prolonged rainfall this year.

“This year, we have seen rainfall for a longer period of time than in previous years. Because of that, water kept accumulating in areas and in artificial spaces, making them an ideal environment for mosquito breeding. As a result, transmission of the virus increased,” Sharma said.

To make matters worse, the district health department is on alert following a fresh spell of rain over the past two days. A total of 365 teams of officials have been constituted to undertake preventive measures to contain the spread of the vector-borne disease, health officials said.

“These teams are tasked with destroying mosquito breeding sites under their jurisdiction and to ensure intensive fogging and spraying of anti-larvae medicine. A total of 175 teams are under the Noida authority, 75 are under Greater Noida authority, 20 are under Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, 18 are under nagar panchayats, and 74 teams are under district panchayat raj officer. Apart from these, three teams are under the DMO,” said Sharma.

The District Hospital in Sector 30, has been declared as the district-level sentinel lab by the state health department, informed Sharma.

“All samples that are declared positive for dengue by private hospitals and health centres are first verified at the sentinel lab and only then included in the official tally. The district health department has been instructed to verify only those samples which have been declared positive by the ELISA (enzyme-linked immunoassay) test. The positive cases from the district hospital, Child PGI, and GIMS are already being tested on ELISA and are directly included in the official tally,” said Sharma.

He further said five rapid response teams (RRTs) have been formed at the district and block level to immediately inform and act on any case of viral fever in their areas.

Meanwhile, a two-week ‘Dastak’ programme, or door-to-door campaign, for the identification and treatment of patients affected by various diseases such as dengue and malaria will start from Tuesday, said Sharma.

Under the Dastak programme, ASHAs (accredited social health activists) and health workers from anganwadis will go door to door to educate residents on measures to be taken to prevent vector-borne and communicable diseases.

“Under the programme, the 743 ASHAs in Gautam Budh Nagar have been targeted to reach 200 households each. In total, the district health department aims to reach at least 148,600 households,” said Sharma.