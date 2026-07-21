Woman, 25, alleges sexual harassment by manager in Noida

Noida: Police have registered a case against an unidentified man for using criminal force against a 25-year-old woman to outrage her modesty and for committing obscene acts after she alleged sexual harassment by the manager of a real estate firm in Sector 49, Noida, police said.

The woman alleged in the FIR, accessed by HT, that the manager sought sexual favours from her on July 6, when she had come for a job interview. (Representational image)

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The woman told police that she had recently joined the firm as a personal assistant and lived in Delhi.

The woman alleged in the FIR, accessed by HT, that the manager sought sexual favours from her on July 6, when she had come for a job interview.

She alleged, “Later, I was called on Sunday to join. In three days of work, he continuously passed lewd comments.”

Citing the woman’s allegations in her complaint, a police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “On July 16, the woman boarded the manager’s car from the Sector 49 office. On the way, the suspect allegedly misbehaved with her, pushed her out of the moving car near Sector 61 when she resisted, and then drove off.” The woman told police she sustained bruises and called 112 to report the incident. She also stated that she recorded the entire episode on her phone.

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{{^usCountry}} A case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty and assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) and 296 (obscene act) of the BNS was registered against the unidentified suspect at Sector 49 police station on Sunday. Police said the woman’s statement is yet to be recorded as she has returned to her home town Mathura after filing complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty and assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) and 296 (obscene act) of the BNS was registered against the unidentified suspect at Sector 49 police station on Sunday. Police said the woman’s statement is yet to be recorded as she has returned to her home town Mathura after filing complaint. {{/usCountry}}