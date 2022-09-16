Woman alleges sexual assault of 4-year-old daughter at private school, probe on

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have registered a case of sexual assault against an unidentified person on Tuesday after a woman alleged that her four-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at the private school where she studied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the woman’s complaint, the alleged incident took place on September 7.

Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida, said, “The complainant has said on September 7, when she went to pick up her daughter from school, the child complained of body itching. The mother brought her home and applied powder on her on which the child started complaining of pain as well. When asked, she told her mother that when she had gone to the washroom of her school, a boy allegedly sexually assaulted her.”

On September 10, the woman gave a complaint at the Sector 39 police station and her daughter was taken for a medical examination.

“The doctor who examined her has given a statement that in the external examination, there were no injuries on the child. The mother was requested to allow an internal examination of the child, which she has refused,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mother works as a domestic help while the father of the child is deceased, Verma added.

He also said police teams are investigating the incident and have scanned the CCTV footage collected from the school. “Over 10 hours of CCTV footage was checked starting from the day of the incident and the footage was also shown to the mother. In it, the child can be seen going to the washroom alone,” said the ACP.

According to Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), a case has been registered under Section 376 AB (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“An FIR has been registered at the Sector 39 police station on September 13 against an unidentified person. The case is being investigated by the police and the suspect will be nabbed soon,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON