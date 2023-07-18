Woman beats up toll staff when asked to pay in Greater Noida; arrested

A woman was arrested on Monday for assaulting a woman employee of a toll plaza after the latter asked her to pay the toll, according to police officers associated with the case. A video of the incident was captured by the toll booth’s CCTV and later shared on social media.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the Luharli toll plaza under Dadri police station limits in Greater Noida. The police identified the woman as Anchal, who is in her late 30s and is a resident of Greater Noida, and was travelling with her husband in their vehicle when the incident occurred. The police declined to identify the vehicle.

The video shows a woman entering the toll booth and arguing with the woman employee on duty. She later began assaulting the employee by repeatedly beating her. The woman then yanked her hair and pushed her out of her seat, said investigators. The woman’s husband was driving the vehicle, whose registration number is UP16CY0061, said investigators.

“The accused was arrested for assaulting the toll plaza worker. According to preliminary investigations, the woman entered the toll booth after the worker asked her for the toll fee. The accused had verbally abused her before turning violent. She eventually thrashed her,” said Saad Miya Khan, deputy commissioner of police in Greater Noida.

“The accused was arrested, and a first information report was registered against her under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). She is currently being interrogated”, said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer of the Dadri police station.