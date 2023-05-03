Liking YouTube videos scam: Noida woman duped of 13.32 lakh

A 42-year-old woman was duped of over ₹13.32 lakh by cyber fraudsters under the guise of earning easy money from home, said police officers associated with the case on Wednesday. According to Reeta Yadav, in-charge of the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 36, Noida, a first information report has been registered based on the complaint under relevant sections of the IT Act and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image/Reuters)

The complainant, a Gulshan Vivante high rise resident in Noida’s sector 137, filed a complaint on Tuesday at the Cyber Crime Police Station, alleging that unknown suspects duped her into paying ₹13.32 lakh.

“On April 9, I received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number about an offer asking me to like a few YouTube videos for which they would pay ₹50 per like. On the first day, I did as instructed and was paid accordingly,” the complaint said.

Later, the caller added the woman to a messaging group on the Telegram app, which included other users.

“The other group members said they like videos after paying a fee and receiving money back with a commission. The group coordinators requested that I pay ₹25,000, after which they would pay me an additional amount. When I paid the money, they withheld it and demanded that ₹1,17,500 be paid again. They withheld that amount again after I paid it. They then told me that I had made a mistake by liking videos, and as a result, all of the other group members had lost money. On April 11, I was forced to pay an additional ₹11,90,000, and a total of ₹13,32,500 was taken from me under various pretexts,” the complainant said.

She added that the fraudsters then demanded an additional ₹35 lakh. “This time, I realised I was being duped. When I tried to talk to other group members personally on the messaging app, I realised they were involved with the fraudsters,” she said in her complaint.

“This fraud has burdened me with debt. I am the sole breadwinner for my family of two children. I request that the police take action against the suspects and assist me in recovering my money,” the complaint said.

According to Reeta Yadav, in-charge of the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 36, Noida, a first information report has been registered based on the complaint under relevant sections of the IT Act and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

“An investigation has been launched into the matter. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to fall victim to such schemes and to report any such messages promising quick and easy money to the police,” she said.