Woman fakes death by killing another, dressing corpse in own clothes

A woman in Greater Noida has been apprehended by the Noida police for faking her death by killing another woman and dressed the corpse with her own clothes.

Police identified the woman as Payal Bhati and said she committed the murder on November 12, with the help of her male friend Ajay Thakur, who has also been apprehended. Their officials arrests will follow, police said.

According to police, Bhati and Thakur allegedly abducted the victim, Hema Chaudhary, and took her to Bhati’s house in Badpura village of Dadri. There they allegedly slit her wrist and killed her. Later they poured hot oil on her face to distort the features and make identification difficult. The duo then allegedly dressed the corpse in Bhati’s clothes. They also allegedly left a suicide note alongside, based on which the body was handed over to Bhati’s relatives who cremated the body.

Other than to state that the alleged murder took place on November 12, police did not reveal any other dates or locations and said they were still in process of “connecting the dots”.

“This was a well planned murder that we are still investigating the crime and joining the dots. The suspect woman wanted to show herself as dead, before allegedly planning more murders and eloping with her lover,” said Saad Miya Khan, additional deputy commissioner of police, central.

He added that the motive, modus operandi and other details are under investigation and will be revealed soon.

Police that both of Bhati’s parents had died by suicide about six months ago and she held her cousin (aunt’s son) and his wife responsible for their death. According to sources, police are probing whether she wanted to kill them as well.