Woman flees to Saudi Arabia after hiring two men to kill nephew

Two men were arrested in Noida on Thursday for shooting a man two days ago at the behest of the latter’s aunt, who has fled to Saudi Arabia and against whom a lookout notice will be issued, said police officers.

According to police, Abhishek (28), identified only by his first name, who works for an electronics firm in Bisrakh, was returning home in Surajpur after work on Tuesday evening when two men on a motorcycle opened fire at him and sped away.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors said he received a gunshot near his waist and is in critical condition.

“We started the investigation and got hold of the two accused, Jaivardhan Singh (28) and Amit Kumar (26), who were hired hands. The incident was planned by Abhishek’s aunt – his mother’s sister Anjali, due to a personal grudge,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), Vishal Pandey.

He said Anjali was a tenant at Abhishek’s house but was asked to leave a few months ago. She then hired Jai and Amit to kill Abhishek to seek revenge, Pandey said.

Ecotech 3 police station in-charge Sunil Dutta said, “She hired the two accused, who work at a salon. She planned the entire attempted murder and left the country at least 10 days ago.”

The accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Both were produced in court on Thursday afternoon and sent to judicial custody. The weapon and motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered from them.

Officials said both arrested accused were booked in another case of attempt to murder earlier.