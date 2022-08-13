Woman held for assaulting e-rickshaw driver in Noida

A woman was taken into police custody on Saturday for allegedly thrashing a rickshaw driver after his vehicle brushed against her car in Noida.

The incident took place under Phase 2 police station area and action was taken after a video of it went viral on social media platforms. Several users condemned the incident, also drawing a parallel with the Shrikant Tyagi case in Noida last week.

The incident took place on Friday when the woman’s car was slightly dented though she received no injuries. In the one-and-a-half-minute video, the woman can be seen responding violently, slapping the e-rickshaw driver 17 times. She allegedly also took the driver’s phone and some money.

Later, the e-rickshaw driver filed a case in Noida Phase 2 police station. Police registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentionally insulting and provoking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“She has told us that she hails from Delhi and is married to a family based in Agra,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer (SHO), Phase 2 police station.

The woman has been arrested from Sector 110 where she lives currently. Officials said that she was produced in front of a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

